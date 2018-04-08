A19 blocked following five-car crash

Drivers are facing delays after a five-car crash on the A19 this afternoon.

It happened on the southbound side of the road between the A194 and Testo's Roundabout at Boldon Colliery.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic is being stopped from joining the A19 at the Lindisfarne Roundabout.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police: "We got a call at 2.10pm to the southbound carriageway of the A19 between the A194 and Testo's Roundabout.

"About five vehicles are involved.

"The road has been closed for a little while due to the damage that has been done to the vehicles.

"We will be opening lane one very shortly.

"It appears to be a minor injuries collision at this stage and there has also been some damage to roadside furniture."