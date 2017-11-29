Search

A1 closed southbound after crash which caused spillage

Emergency services are dealing with an accident on the A1.
Part of the A1 has had to be closed following a crash.

The southbound side of the road is closed between junction 56 and 53, in North Yorkshire.

A "large spillage" as well as significant barrier damage has been caused.

Traffic in County Durham and Hartlepool is being affected as a result of the problems.

Highways England North East tweeted: "Reminder for road users - #A1M is fully CLOSED southbound betweeen J56 and J53 following an earlier collision which has caused a large spillage and significant barrier damage.

"Emergency safety repairs will be taking place.

"Traffic is being diverted locally through."