A1 closed southbound after crash causes huge tailbacks

Part of the A1 has had to be closed following a crash.
The southbound side of the road is closed between junction 56 and 53, in North Yorkshire.
A "large spillage" as well as significant barrier damage has been caused.
Traffic in County Durham and Hartlepool is being affected as a result of the problems.
Highways England North East tweeted: "Reminder for road users - #A1M is fully CLOSED southbound betweeen J56 and J53 following an earlier collision which has caused a large spillage and significant barrier damage.
"Emergency safety repairs will be taking place.
"Traffic is being diverted locally through."