A1 closed following multiple-vehicle crash involving police cars
National Highways has confirmed that the A1 between junctions 73 and 75 has been closed since around 2.30am on Wednesday, April 9, following a serious collision involving multiple vehicles, including police cars.
Emergency services remain in attendance and the closure, which is in place between Swalwell and Denton, is likely to remain in place for a number of hours while police carry out their investigations.
Northumbria Police are advising motorists to use alternative routes as they continue their work at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 2:30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near the Derwent Haugh Road junction, Gateshead.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance.
“A section of the road is closed in both directions – there are diversions in place from the Derwent Haugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound.
“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”
