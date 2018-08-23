A Sunderland school has risen to Ofsted's challenge

A Sunderland secondary school has risen to the challenge of Ofsted with its GCSE results.

Sandhill View Academy was told by the education watchdogs that it needed to see a rise in exam results and it has done just that.

During the last inspection of the school, Ofsted bosses felt the results were not good enough.

The school had improved every year for the previous three years, but pupils and teachers knew that they could do even better and with this latest set of results that is just what they have done.

Now, the school has seen significant rises in all key results areas.

The percentage of students achieving a strong pass in English and maths has risen from 28% to 36% and for a standard pass from 52% to 57%.

Science showed a particularly significant improvement with students gaining two of the standard passes rising from 48% to 64%.

Acting Headteacher, Dr Phil Ingram, paid tribute to the phenomenal work of students and staff at the schoo, saying: "In a period of rising challenge in exams the school has swum against a strong current and continues significant improvement, well done everyone."

The school works closely with its partner school, Southmoor Academy, which has also seen significant rises.

New Trust Chief Executive Office, Steve Garrett said, "It’s no accident that both schools have improved. We are working closely together and we believe we have the right formula for future success."

Among the pupils at Sandhill View celebrating success is Shauna Fisher, who gained one 9, two 7s, two 6s, three 5s, an A* and an A, Sam Billingsley, who got one 9, two 7s, two 6s, and two 5s and Lewis Todd, who got one 9, six 8s, one 7 and three 6s.

Keiran Barker got one 9, three 7s, three 6s and one 5 and Faye Graham, who got one 8, three 7s, two 6s, one 5 and one A.