A festival of flavour is heading to Seaham

Seaham is set to host a summer food festival next year.

The new food festival will bring the finest flavours and culinary experiences to the County Durham coast.

The iconic Tommy at Seaham.

Seaham Food Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, when the seaside town will host a two-day celebration of summer’s freshest and tastiest fare.

Featuring regional produce and tempting treats from around the world, food lovers can look forward to barbecues, seafood, ice cream, cocktails and alfresco dining by the sea.

Cookery demonstrations will inspire home chefs of all abilities, while live music and children’s activities will ensure the festival is a fun day out for the whole family.

Organiser Durham County Council is now inviting traders to apply to sell their produce at the event, with up to 100 spaces available.

It is hoped Seaham Food Festival will enjoy the same success as Bishop Auckland Food Festival, which attracted 27,000 people to the town this April and boosted the local economy by more than £530,000.

With its desirable location on Durham’s Heritage Coast, Seaham has the potential to draw in similar crowds and reap the same economic, cultural and social benefits as its sister festival.

Coun Carl Marshall, cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “You can’t beat a day at the coast and food is a big part of that experience - whether you are tucking into fish and chips or a delicious ice cream.

“Seaham Food Festival will offer people the chance to sample new and exciting produce, along with the traditional seaside treats we all know and love.

“It will also provide an opportunity for local food producers and retailers to reach new customers, while bringing vital revenue into the town and creating an event residents can be proud of.”

To find out more and to keep up to date with the latest news about Seaham Food Festival, visit www.seahamfoodfestival.co.uk or follow SeahamFoodFest on Facebook, Twitter and

Instagram. Traders can also apply for a place via the festival website.