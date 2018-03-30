A crackin’ good collection of Easter eggs in Sunderland

Staff at a Sunerland firm came up with an egg-stra special Easter project.

Generous Gentoo employees, along with members of the public, have donated 500 Easter eggs to those who may not have received a chocolate treat this bank holiday weekend.

We have been overwhelmed by the efforts and generosity of our staff and the local community Michelle Meldrum

For the fourth year running, Gentoo appealed for people to buy just one extra egg when shopping for family and friends.

The eggs have been distributed to more than 100 customers who were referred by staff members as socially isolated or financially vulnerable families with children.

Additional eggs were also delivered to a number of beneficiaries across Sunderland including Sunderland Food Bank, Ashkirk Homelessness Household Project, Space4 and the Rainbow Centre.

Sunderland Food Bank currently provide three days worth of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people referred to them in a crisis.

This Easter however, they will also receive an extra special treat in their food parcel.

Kate Townsend, Sunderland Foodbank Coordinator, said “We really appreciate these generous donations from the public, without which the foodbanks couldn’t operate.

“Thank you all so much. They will be distributed to our network of foodbanks which run across the whole city. It’s amazing to know that there will be families and children receiving Easter eggs over the holiday weekend.”

Michelle Meldrum, Executive Director (Operations) at Gentoo said: “We have been overwhelmed by the efforts and generosity of our staff and the local community.

“This kindness will have brought joy to the faces of hundreds of people across Sunderland, who otherwise would not have received an egg this Easter.

“On behalf of Gentoo, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated an egg, volunteered their time to deliver them or helped spread the word about this year’s appeal.”