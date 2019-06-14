8 of the best breakfast spots in Sunderland - according to TripAdvisor If you fancy a spot of breakfast in Sunderland, then there’s a wealth of great places to go. From eggs to avocado on toast to a full English - there will definitely be something to tickle your tastebuds. 1. The Good Apple Cafe The best full English breakfast - meat or veggie - Ive ever tried. TripAdvisor reviewer Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. The Salt House Kitchen Ive been here for breakfast a few times in the last couple of weeks and its my new favourite breakfast place! TripAdvisor reviewer Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. The Bungalow Cafe Class views over the Piers, great service and breakfast. Always go here, for the recommendations and staff. TripAdvisor reviewer Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Holmeside Coffee We had brunch here (3 adults and 1 child) and it was great. The food is freshly prepared and the options are better than any other cafe Ive visited in Sunderland. TripAdvisor reviewer Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2