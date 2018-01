Dozens of homes in Sunderland are without power this morning.

Northern Powergrid says that 40 properties in the SR4 postcode area are currently being affected following a power cut.

Those going to the Northern Powergrid website are met with the message: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area."

The powercut was reported at 6.42am.

It is hoped that power will be restored by 10am.