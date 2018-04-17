£3m plans to repair Sunderland coast and piers following Beast from the East storm

Work to repair Sunderland's piers and coastal defences following damage caused by the recent Beast from the East storm could cost more than £3million.

The city council's cabinet is set to meet next week and will hear how repairs are needed at the Old North Pier, New South Pier and Stonehill Wall following recent extreme storms.

Damage to Roker Pier following the Beast from the East. Picture by Brian Priest.

The repairs are being estimated at costing approximately £3.1million with costs being met from the council's capital budget.

A report prepared for the cabinet meeting, outlines how "significant damage" was caused to Sunderland’s coastal defences by the storms.

Les Clark, the council's chief operating officer, said: "Severe storms during March had a major impact on several important coastal structures.

"The cabinet is looking at repairs that should prevent the damage getting worse and therefore reduce the risk of mounting costs in the future.

Sunderland's North Pier at Roker following damage caused by the recent stormy weather.

"The repairs are also about continuing to protect properties behind the beach at Marine Walk, as well as preventing the beach itself being eroded, and maintaining access for ships into the Port of Sunderland."



The report to cabinet outlines:



Old North Pier

The cost estimate is £1.25m as a large section of the pier (35 metres/114ft) was lost during the March storms.

The 19th century pier helps protect Marine Walk Beach to its north and also helps stop sediment building up in the Port of Sunderland's navigation channel to its south.

It has been estimated that without the pier it could annually cost up to £100k for port dredging works. Rock revetments and a sheet pile wall are being proposed for the repairs.



Stonehill Wall

The cost estimate is £1.5m as storms severely damaged the 240m/787ft long wall's concrete deck. The repairs will incorporate a new reinforced concrete deck and splashwall.

New South Pier

The cost estimate is £0.35m as the 850m/2,788ft long pier lost sections of its concrete deck and granite coping. Proposed repairs will see these reclaimed and re-used, and new concrete decking.



Neither the Stonehill Wall or the New South Pier, which both date from circa 1900, are listed structures.

All the works are expected to take between eight and 20 weeks to complete and, subject to contractor availability, could all run at the same time.

Subject to the cabinet decision, the council plans to start the works as soon as possible.

The cabinet is set to meet on Wednesday, April 25.