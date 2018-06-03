30 pictures from the Race For Life in Sunderland

Women of all ages joined forces to fight cancer today at Sunderland’s Race For Life.

Young and old, and riunners of all abilities took part in the 5K and 10K events at Herrington Country Park.

More than 1,700 women took part in the Race For Life at Herrington Country Park in Sunderland today, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Whether they ran, jogged or walked, they all had one purpose - to raise money to help fight the scourge of cancer.

Many had the names of the loved ones in whose memory they were taking part written on their T-shirts.

The route started and finished on the main field in the shadow of the amazing Penshaw Monument.

It went around the park, where participants could take in views of the local scenery as well as wildlife.

The course was mainly on footpaths, with a couple of hills along the way.

Some women ran with friends, while others made it a real family affair by bringing along the kids too.

