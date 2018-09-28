£30,000 revamp is transforming ‘dark and uninspiring’ sports hall

Work is underway to breathe new life into a rundown village sports hall.

The multi-use area is undergoing a transformation to revamp its ‘dark and uninspiring’ games hall at Boldon Community Centre.

Painters have now moved in to brighten up the room, following remedial work to the area.

The transformation, which saw the sports hall closed to the public earlier this month, has been made possible through a £31,856 grant from the Suez Community Trust.

It is anticipated work is set to be completed by October 15.

Community centre manager Sue Topping said: “I’m really pleased with how things are going. Everything is going to schedule so far.

“If everything stays on track, then hopefully we will be ready for October 15.”

Previously, the hall’s flooring was in a bad state, and its dark walls and floor led to poor visibility, making it difficult for people to enjoy activities.

It is hoped the new look will encourage more people to make use of the facility and make it more accessible to schools and disabled groups.

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, said: “We provide funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund.

“This important source of funding has been available since 1997, and has provided such worthy projects with more than £1.4billion.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Boldon Community Association.”

To date SUEZ Communities Trust has supported more than 3,900 projects with a combined value of more than £110million using tax credits donated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK.

Boldon Community Centre in New Road provides a range of activities and clubs for people of all ages and abilities.

For details on activities call 536 8085.