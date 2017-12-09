20 new jobs on menu as Sunderland McDonald’s restaurant goes digital

One of Sunderland’s McDonald’s restaurants could be in line for a revamp - with 20 new jobs in store too.

Plans have been submitted by the fast food giant to the city’s council to give its Castletown outlet, just off the busy Wessington Way road, a “digital refurbishment”.

Bosses say the changes will “improve the dining experience” for customers, with self-service kiosks and tablets set to be introduced.

The proposals have been put in by the company and franchisee Jasper Maudsley, who runs other sites in the city.

Changes would include the installation of a new ‘folded roof’ concept, made up of aluminium cladding to the roof, an additional booth for “fast forward” ordering.

There would also be a reconfiguration of the store’s drive thru lane, car park and patio area, with associated works to the site to provide tandem ordering.

If approved by Sunderland City Council councillors, the work would be carried out in the second half of 2018, says the company.

On the same retail park in Castletown is a KFC restaurant and a Wickes trade and DIY store.

The park itself is close to the Northern Spire bridge, linking Pallion and Castletown, which is expected to open in spring next year.

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said: “McDonald’s and Franchisee Jasper Maudsley have submitted an application for the restaurant on Wessington Way to undergo a digital refurbishment in the second half of next year.

“After the refurbishment the restaurant will boast new digital features including self-service kiosks and free to use tablets, designed to improve the dining experience for local customers.

“The restaurant’s digital transformation will create around 20 jobs for the local community and an additional seating area.”

The plans, which can be viewed on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal, are due to be decided on by councillors in the new year.