£2,600 raised for hospice in memory of popular Sunderland grandmother

Friends and family of a beloved grandmother came together to raise more than £2,500 for the hospice which cared for her before her tragic death.

Carole Moody, 55, had been a day patient at St Benedict’s Hospice, in Ryhope, Sunderland, before she died from ovarian cancer at her home, in Doxford Park, in October last year.

Supporters of St Benedicts Hospice gather together for a cheque presentation at The Colonel Prior pub for a quiz night in memory of the late Carole Moody.

Her husband, Graeme, 58, said the hospice had been “superb” in the way they looked after his wife and that one of her final wishes was finding a way to give something back.

Those who knew Carole came together along with her family to raise £2,600 for the hospice after holding a quiz night at The Prior pub, in Doxford Park, which was added to funds raised by Carole’s colleagues at Morrisons, where she worked as a customer services advisor, and Seaham Golf Club, where Graeme is a member.

“The quiz night was so popular people were standing because there was no where else to sit,” said Graeme, who works as a commercial director at Argus Powerbend in Sunderland.

“Carole would have been overjoyed by the amount of people who turned out and how much everyone raised.

“St Benedict’s Hospice was close to her heart. It’s not like a hospital.

“We felt as if we had the personal touch there.

“It’s a wonderful place.”

One of Carole’s dearest wishes was to see her daughter Kelly get married to her partner Gareth in September.

The family, including Carole and Graeme’s two grandchildren, Heidi and Olivia, enjoyed a fantastic weekend together after travelling up to Gretna Green in Scotland for the ceremony.

“She was determined to see them get married and she made it just through sheer willpower, but that’s the kind of person Carole was,” said Graeme.

Catrina Flynn, head of fundraising operations at the hospice, said: “Carole was a wonderful person and it’s clear to see how loved she was by the way all her family and friends have come together to raise these funds for us in her memory.

“We’re so grateful that so many came to the quiz night to show their support and to her colleagues at Morrisons and the golf club for their donations.”