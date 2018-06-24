2,500 football fans roar in Sunderland FanZone as England defeat Panama 6-1 in World Cup

Have your say

Football fans were dancing in the street as England guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

In the region of 2,500 people packed into the FanZone in Low Row, Sunderland, yesterday to watch the Panama match on the big screen.

England fans in Low Row

Families with young children and die-hard fans all mixed together to create a carnival feel.

Daren Usher, of New Silksworth, there with wife Kendra and daughter Imogen, 10, said: “We thought we would bring Imogen to watch it in a vibrant family atmosphere.

“The organisers have done a good job. I think England surprise a few people in the next round.”

Galina Thompson, from Farringdon, who correctly predicted the 6-1 score, took her 12-year-old son Jack.

She said: “Jack is not into footie but I just wanted him to get into the atmosphere of the day.

“It has been absolutely amazing. It is good for the kids.”

Colin Suddick, 59, of High Barnes, was there with his wife Wendy and their seven-year-old grandson Sebastian.

Colin said: “We wanted him to experience being at a match with the atmosphere rather than just watching the television at home.

“The score was beyond expectations. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Also delighted with the score was Dave Phillips, 37, a civil servant from Pallion who was watching with friends.

He said: “I’m loving it. The atmosphere is absolutely amazing, they have done a brilliant job.

“Depending on who we get in the next round I’m confident we will get to the quarter finals.”

Organisers were delighted with the success of the day. Gemma Dishman, marking and communications manager for Sunderland BID, said: “We are really pleased.

“The sun brought out the families and everyone had a great day.”