2,200 schoolchildren visit new Sunderland bridge site

More than 2,000 school pupils have now got up close to see work on Sunderland’s new Northern Spire bridge take shape.

During the past 16 months, every primary and secondary school in the city, including those for special needs youngsters, has been invited to bring some pupils to site to learn about the project, the different skills and professions involved, and the benefits the bridge is expected to bring.

Some 46 schools took up the offer, with 2,275 children attending, ranging in age from seven to 17.

They spent time in the on-site classroom learning about the processes involved in the construction, handling some of the materials used in the cable stay installation, and taking part in a quiz, before going out on the viewing platform to watch the site at work.

Sunderland City Council launched the school visit programme in conjunction with Farrans Construction and Victor Buyck Steel Construction, which formed FVB Joint Venture to deliver the new bridge on behalf of the council, to help enthuse young people about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers, and to share knowledge of the project.

Northern Saints Primary School, which is located close to the bridge on the north side of the river, took up the opportunity to visit site with some of its pupils.

The project also inspired the school to organise its own bridge-building lessons in class.

Headteacher Steve Williamson said: “From the raising of the pylon to the Royal visit earlier this year, our children have been eager to follow progress and be involved in the building of Northern Spire, which they refer to as ‘our bridge’.

“The visits enabled many of our Year 5 and 6 children to learn more about the structure and the benefits, especially in relation to regeneration.

“The sessions were invaluable and showed a real strength in the partnership between Sunderland City Council, FVB Joint Venture, and local schools.

“As a result, our pupils feel an affinity with Northern Spire and talk about their pride in the local area, and are enthusiastic in exploring career ideas in engineering.

“Most importantly, the insight has given them hope and aspiration so that they can see how they will contribute to our local economy and society.”

Leader of Sunderland City Council Cllr Graeme Miller said: “Projects of this scale and complexity do not come along every day, so we wanted to involve schools and enthuse young people about the project and the career possibilities available to them.

Northern Spire will link the communities of Pallion and Castletown and is due to open in early summer.