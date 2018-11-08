2,000 poppies created for church display ahead of Remembrance Day

The silhouettes of soldiers will feature alongside a cascade of poppies as a church marks the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War.

Houghton Methodist Church, in Mautland Street, is holding a Festival of Poppies to mark the occasion.

A bed of crocheted Poppy Cross at Houghton Methodist Church.

During the last few months, members of the congregation and neighbouring churches have knitted and crocheted 2,000 poppies to create the display at the front of the building and elsewhere around the site.

Children from its junior church have also made paper poppies to add.

It is now open from 10am to 2pm until Saturday, with people welcome to visit to see the exhibition and find out more about those lost in conflict, with the stories of locals claimed by war told through the information boards.

Also included in the display are the silhouettes of two soldiers from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Its Armed Forces Communities Programme makes awards so people can be brought together to think about servicemen and women today.

Judith Monaghan is a member of the church who has helped support the project, which has been led by Hilary Brereton.

Judith, who is among those who has gathered information about a relative for inclusion in the commemorative festival, said: “We have been talking about this all year so we started knitting and crocheted them to prepare for the Festival of Poppies a while ago.

“The silhouettes, placed among the many poppies on display, will provide a focus for contemplation and reflection.

A crocheted pillow of poppies at Houghton Methodist Church. Picture by FRANK REID

“Their title - ‘There but not there’ - is a simple but poignant and evocative statement which creates impact and raises awareness of the sacrifice of a generation which will never be forgotten, both individually within families and nationally.”

Any donations given to the church made during the lead up to Sunday will be gifted to the Royal British Legion.

Its service will be held on November 11 at 10.30am.