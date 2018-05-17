17 wishes for Bradley Lowery on what should have been his 7th birthday

Have your say

A brave and courageous little boy from Blackhall who affected thousands of lives across the world has been on all of our minds today.

Bradley Lowery, who died in July 2017 after suffering neuroblastoma cancer, would have celebrated his seventh birthday today.

Bradley Lowery would have turned 7 today. Picture: Bradley Lowery Foundation.

He toasted his sixth birthday with an exciting superhero party in his home village, attended by family, friends and best friend Jermain Defoe.

Today, there has been a totally different celebration in his name.

While mum Gemma will embark on a skydive later to mark the special day, dozens of you have been sharing tributes and well-wishes in honour of the occasion.

Bradley Lowery has been in all of our thoughts today. Picture: Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Here are your messages to Bradley from social media:

Alan Snowball: "Happy birthday you brave little man."

Karen Curtis: "Happy Birthday little man party on up there with the other angels."

Marie Robinson: "Happy Birthday sweetheart. Hope you're having a lovely day with the angels. Still missed."

Maureen Ann Dixon: "Happy birthday Bradley you are so beautiful."

Hayley Nelson: "Happy birthday lil man hope you have a dance up there."

Iris Robson: "Remembering this little man, he was a massive example to us all, so much courage."

Gemma Watson: "I remember his Mam saying he always wanted to be 6. Happy heavenly birthday Bradley."

Karen Wilson: "Happy Birthday little angel."

Margaret Smithers Walker: "Happy Birthday you little hero."

Emily Stokoe: "Birthday wishes sent above RIP Bradley."

Pamela Ayre: "Lots of love to Bradley's family."

Fred Young: "RIP little angel, god bless him."

Margaret Watson: "Such a brave little boy."

Susan Parker: "God bless and happy birthday to a beautiful angel in heaven."

Dawn Lacy: "Happy birthday wishes sent to heaven for you."

Violet Swann: "The nation's hero happy birthday in heaven Bradley."

Kathleen Foster: "Happy birthday Bradley hope you are showing the angels how to score penalties."