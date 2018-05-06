17 firefighters tackle building blaze

Have your say

A property was badly damaged in a fire that was tackled by 17 firefighters.

Firefighters from Rainton Bridge, Washington and Farringdon stations attended the incident in Edward Street, Hetton-le-Hole on Saturday afternoon.

The fire service say it was to a two-storey empty terraced property and happened just before 3pm.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The entire property was 95% severley damaged by fire.

"There was light smoke damage to the roof space to six neighbouring properties due to the common roof void."

The brigade used three hose reels, breathing apparatus and two high pressure ventilation fans to put out the flames and clear the smoke.

An aerial platform was brought in but was not needed.

The property was believed to have been unoccupied.