16 homeless people use Stadium of Light after club opened its doors during snow storms

A total of 16 homeless and vulnerable people took refuge in the Stadium of Light at the weekend after the Beast from the East hit the North East.

Sunderland AFC opened a special warm room in the stadium over the weekend to provide people and their pets with shelter, food, hot drinks and places to sleep.

The club also took delivery of thousands of items of food and clothing from supporters, which officials have now said will now be donated to charities and churches in the area.

On Monday morning four adults and two dogs remained in the warm room, but with preparations underway for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Aston Villa, they have now been rehomed with the Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge and Father Marc Lyden-Smith from St Mary’s Church in Bridge Street, Sunderland city centre.

SAFC chief executive Martin Bain said: “I would like to sincerely thank the local community for pulling together with their donations and to thank those dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly over the weekend to make this possible.

“It is good to know that those who have fallen on hard times have had a safe place to shelter from the weather and many left with bags full of food and clothing thanks to those people who gave items.

“What was a small gesture from us has had a huge effect, not just on the people who used the room, but by again highlighting the incredible generosity and compassion of our supporters and the city of Sunderland.”