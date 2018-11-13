12 places you probably visited on a night out in Sunderland in the 1990s
It’s time to dance around your handbag and raise a pint of Labbatts to Sunderland’s night spots of yesteryear.
Here we pay a visit to Sunderland’s nightlife of the 1990s. How many of these did you drink in back in the day?
1. Blueberries
Decent prices, easy to get served and great tables by the window to watch other pub-crawlers stagger by. More up market than some other watering holes...
2. The Vestry - or 5th Avenue/Christies/Bourbon Street, depending when you visited...
�1 a pint on Wednesdays - and live music to boot. Partly an old, traditional pub with ceramic lampshades and a tiled bar.
.
3. Bentley's
Known for playing acid house music in the 'small, cool' room - and dance music in the main lounge.
.
4. Pzazz
If you're too young for Bentley's, you probably hit Pzazz. It reopened to a new generation of clubbers in 1994.
SUN_17/03/2011_pzazzB1703camc.jp
