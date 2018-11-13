A Vaux pub in the 1990s, with bright neon lights to attract the trendy/student crowd. Loud music, crush at the bar, and lots of shouting to make yourself heard.

12 places you probably visited on a night out in Sunderland in the 1990s

It’s time to dance around your handbag and raise a pint of Labbatts to Sunderland’s night spots of yesteryear.

Here we pay a visit to Sunderland’s nightlife of the 1990s. How many of these did you drink in back in the day?

Decent prices, easy to get served and great tables by the window to watch other pub-crawlers stagger by. More up market than some other watering holes...

1. Blueberries

Decent prices, easy to get served and great tables by the window to watch other pub-crawlers stagger by. More up market than some other watering holes...
Buy a Photo
�1 a pint on Wednesdays - and live music to boot. Partly an old, traditional pub with ceramic lampshades and a tiled bar.

2. The Vestry - or 5th Avenue/Christies/Bourbon Street, depending when you visited...

�1 a pint on Wednesdays - and live music to boot. Partly an old, traditional pub with ceramic lampshades and a tiled bar.
.
Buy a Photo
Known for playing acid house music in the 'small, cool' room - and dance music in the main lounge.

3. Bentley's

Known for playing acid house music in the 'small, cool' room - and dance music in the main lounge.
.
Buy a Photo
If you're too young for Bentley's, you probably hit Pzazz. It reopened to a new generation of clubbers in 1994.

4. Pzazz

If you're too young for Bentley's, you probably hit Pzazz. It reopened to a new generation of clubbers in 1994.
SUN_17/03/2011_pzazzB1703camc.jp
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3