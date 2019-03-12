Sue Carey of CLIC Sargent, Kirsty Pattison, a counsellor from Kalma Places and Gemma Lowery.

12 beautiful pictures of Bradley Lowery as charity in his name sets up helpline for families

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established with the mission of helping children and their families with a range of challenges.

This week, the charity announced the launch of a dedicated helpline for the parents and guardians of children with cancer, or whose children are in remission from cancer, to support them during one of life's most heartbreaking times. Bradley was six when he died in July 2017 after battling terminal neuroblastoma cancer - and mum Gemma spoke of the importance of looking after yourself while you give your all to care for your child. Here we take a look at Bradley's brave journey, and remember the lovely smile and cheeky personality which captured the heart of the nation.

Mum Gemma established the Foundation is August 2017 just after her son's death.

This week, the Foundation confirmed its next project is a support line which will give parents the opportunity to speak to counsellors.

Gemma said parents and guardians need to look after themselves to be able to give their all in caring for their child.

