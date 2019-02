If you missed out, you could always try for a charity place. But here are 11 other great half marathons in the North East you can enter this year instead.

1. Siglion City of Sunderland Half Marathon Historic buildings, beautiful parks and a wonderful stretch of coastline all feature on the route of this friendly run organised by legend Steve Cram. Takes place on May 12. Visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com

2. Durham Coast Half Marathon A challenging-but-beautiful route along the stunning Durham Heritage Coast, organised by the National Trust. Takes place June 16. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/durham-coast

3. Coquet Half Marathon A picturesque road race organised by Run Northumberland, part of Run Britain, starting at Rothbury and taking in villages of the Coquet Valley. Takes place on June 30. Visit runnation.co.uk

4. Hexham Running Festival A great carnival atmosphere in one of the North Easts most attractive towns, with camping options, live entertainment and food and drink on sale. Takes place July 14. Visit hexhamrunningfestival.com

