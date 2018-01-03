100 homes without power after winds caused by Storm Eleanor hit area

More than 100 homes in County Durham are without power following high winds caused by Storm Eleanor this morning.

Northern Powergrid says that the properties affected, which total 110, are in the DL1, DL3 and DL13 postcode areas.

The organisation says it hopes to restore power soon.

Those logging on to the Northern Powergrid website are being told: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area."

Forecasters warned lives could be at risk from flying debris as the fifth-named storm of the season arrived on Tuesday evening.

An amber weather warning was issued for northern England as well as southern fringes of Scotland overnight.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the Durham area until 6pm on Wednesday.