Your Christmas tree pictures have already lit up our December. Clockwise from top, pictures by Symonie Minnestronie, Bill Price, Jade Chapplow and Jacolyn Walker.

10 pictures of your beautiful Christmas trees as Sunderland gets into the festive spirit

Christmas comes but once a year - and now that it's December, we can officially start enjoying the fun!

We asked you to share your most tree-mendous decorations with us, and you really did not disappoint. Twinkling lights, tinsel and baubles to boot - you've got it all! Dozens of you got in touch to boast your best jingle bells. Here are some of our favourite pictures of your cracking Christmas trees.

A sparkling display to start December the right way.

1. May your Christmas be merry and bright

A sparkling display to start December the right way.
Jennie Olivia
ugc
Buy a Photo
A peaceful scene at one Echo reader's home.

2. Silent night

A peaceful scene at one Echo reader's home.
Laura Jenkins
ugc
Buy a Photo
Snuggling in for the colder nights.

3. Warm and cosy

Snuggling in for the colder nights.
Louise Pacey
ugc
Buy a Photo
Decking the halls in Santa's favourite colour - and Sunderland's too!

4. In the red

Decking the halls in Santa's favourite colour - and Sunderland's too!
Lyndsey Parker
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3