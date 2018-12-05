10 pictures of your beautiful Christmas trees as Sunderland gets into the festive spirit

We asked you to share your most tree-mendous decorations with us, and you really did not disappoint. Twinkling lights, tinsel and baubles to boot - you've got it all! Dozens of you got in touch to boast your best jingle bells. Here are some of our favourite pictures of your cracking Christmas trees.

1. May your Christmas be merry and bright A sparkling display to start December the right way. Jennie Olivia

2. Silent night A peaceful scene at one Echo reader's home. Laura Jenkins

3. Warm and cosy Snuggling in for the colder nights. Louise Pacey

4. In the red Decking the halls in Santa's favourite colour - and Sunderland's too! Lyndsey Parker

