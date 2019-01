Here's 10 deals to consider both before and after the New Year from Newcastle International Airport. Further details are also available from the airport's website here.

1. Alicante Fancy a three-night escape to a Costa Blanca hotel once January's pay cheque lands? Jet2.com is offering flights and bed and breakfast accommodation for 202 per person from January 25-28.

2. Algarve Bed and breakfast at a four-star hotel for seven nights in Alvor, on Portugal's Algarve, from January 29 costs from 164.92 per person with Easyjet.com.

3. Barcelona Three nights in the Catalan capital from February 11-14 at a four-star hotel begins at 250 per person with Easyjet.com for flights and bed and breakfast near Barcelona Cathedral.

4. Benidorm Tui.co.uk is offering an all-inclusive seven-night stay in a four-star hotel in the Costa Blanca resort for 437 per person including return flights from January 8.

