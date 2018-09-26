Efforts are continuing to identify a man whose body was found in the search for missing man David Bennett.

The 30-year-old was last seen at his home in Shiney Row on Saturday, August 18, and Northumbria Police said it had a last sighting of him in Weymouth Drive in the village at 1am the next day.

A series of appeals were issued in a bid to find him and his family helped hand out leaflets to fans outside the Stadium of Light before Sunderland’s match against Fleetwood Town, while his photo was also beamed onto the boards inside the ground.

However, the force confirmed that a body of a man had been found in a wooded area near the Lambton Estate on Sunday, September 15.

David’s mum Carol Watson posted on Facebook that a body had been found and it was believed to be her son.

A spokeswoman said they were working on the assumption the body is that of David.

A post mortem examination was carried out last week on behalf of Sunderland’s coroner’s office and further tests are being carried out to confirm the identity of the man, which could take several weeks.

Police have said it is not believed any third part was involved in the man’s death.