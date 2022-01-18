We round up the stats before Portsmouth play SAFC

SAFC desperately need a win to kick start the new year

By Jatinder Dhillon
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 1:54 pm

Sunderland haven’t won a game since the end of December, and with Portsmouth up next they’ll need all the luck.

The two teams previously met back in October with Sunderland getting a 4-0 thrashing.

This time round Portsmouth travel to the Stadium of Light so hopefully with the support of the home fans, things will be much different, and the team can secure a win to keep them high on the League One table.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Tom Naylor of Portsmouth tackles Max Power of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Fratton Park on March 09, 2021 in Portsmouth, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)