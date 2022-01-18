We round up the stats before Portsmouth play SAFC
SAFC desperately need a win to kick start the new year
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 1:54 pm
Sunderland haven’t won a game since the end of December, and with Portsmouth up next they’ll need all the luck.
The two teams previously met back in October with Sunderland getting a 4-0 thrashing.
This time round Portsmouth travel to the Stadium of Light so hopefully with the support of the home fans, things will be much different, and the team can secure a win to keep them high on the League One table.