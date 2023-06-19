The miracle teenager who celebrated a day she feared she'd never see

Super Kayleigh Llewellyn is 16 years old - and her big birthday is a day her family feared might never come.

But now she's achieving all her dreams, including some huge milestones;

Kayleigh's big day as she turns 16.

Her last day at school

She completed her last ever day at New Seaham Academy last week (Fri, June 16). It's the school where she sat her GCSEs and got distinctions in her mock exams.

And biggest of all, she celebrated her 16th birthday with friends and family in fantastic fashion this month.

Kayleigh and her mam Sonia Lewellyn dressed as super heroes for her 16th birthday.

'We were all dressed as super heroes with capes!'

Her dad Shaun Sidney said: "She wanted to do a silent disco and we booked this massive boogie bus.

'Kayleigh had this big bag and she had us all dressed as super heroes with capes!

'There were 15 of us dancing round the streets of Newcastle. We all had headphones on so we could hear the music but no-one else could.

Out for a boogie on the streets of Newcastle.

'Look at her today. It is amazing'

'Goodness know what people were thinking when they saw us but it is what Kayleigh wanted.

'When you think back, it was only in 2019 when she went in to hospital and was on life support, and look at her today. It is amazing."

Kayleigh's health battle came out of the blue.

Kayleigh in hospital in 2019 as she waited for a heart transplant.

10 operations, 100 stitches and 102 days in hospital

Parents Shaun Sidney and Sonia Llewellyn initially thought it was asthma, but when Kayleigh woke up the following day with a sore chest they took her to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.

Kayleigh had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after 102 days in hospital.

Kayleigh won a Child of Courage trophy at the Best of Wearside Awards in 2021.