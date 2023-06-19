News you can trust since 1873
The miracle teenager who celebrated a day she feared she'd never see

Four years ago, she was on life support: Now she has celebrated her 16th birthday

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Super Kayleigh Llewellyn is 16 years old - and her big birthday is a day her family feared might never come.

The teenager's life hung in the balance just four years ago when she needed a heart transplant.

But now she's achieving all her dreams, including some huge milestones;

    Kayleigh's big day as she turns 16.Kayleigh's big day as she turns 16.
    Her last day at school

    She completed her last ever day at New Seaham Academy last week (Fri, June 16). It's the school where she sat her GCSEs and got distinctions in her mock exams.

    Kayleigh wants to be a paramedic and has secured a place at college to study health and social care, with a view to eventually saving the lives of others. She has just received a date to go for her induction.

    And biggest of all, she celebrated her 16th birthday with friends and family in fantastic fashion this month.

    Kayleigh and her mam Sonia Lewellyn dressed as super heroes for her 16th birthday.Kayleigh and her mam Sonia Lewellyn dressed as super heroes for her 16th birthday.
    'We were all dressed as super heroes with capes!'

    Her dad Shaun Sidney said: "She wanted to do a silent disco and we booked this massive boogie bus.

    'Kayleigh had this big bag and she had us all dressed as super heroes with capes!

    'There were 15 of us dancing round the streets of Newcastle. We all had headphones on so we could hear the music but no-one else could.

    Out for a boogie on the streets of Newcastle.Out for a boogie on the streets of Newcastle.
    'Look at her today. It is amazing'

    'Goodness know what people were thinking when they saw us but it is what Kayleigh wanted.

    'When you think back, it was only in 2019 when she went in to hospital and was on life support, and look at her today. It is amazing."

    Kayleigh's health battle came out of the blue.

    Kayleigh in hospital in 2019 as she waited for a heart transplant.Kayleigh in hospital in 2019 as she waited for a heart transplant.
    She had become unwell suddenly, after waking up for school complaining that she was struggling to breathe.

    10 operations, 100 stitches and 102 days in hospital

    Parents Shaun Sidney and Sonia Llewellyn initially thought it was asthma, but when Kayleigh woke up the following day with a sore chest they took her to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

    There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.

    Kayleigh had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after 102 days in hospital.

    She had 10 operations – some of them lasting 13 hours - had 100 stitches and was given a new heart.

    Kayleigh won a Child of Courage trophy at the Best of Wearside Awards in 2021.

    Child of Courage Award winner Kayleigh Llewellyn.Child of Courage Award winner Kayleigh Llewellyn.
    For more on organ donation, visit https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/