4 years ago, she needed a new heart: Now she's celebrated her prom night with a huge surprise
Miracle girl Kayleigh Llewellyn got the ultimate surprise - just in time for one of the biggest days of her life.
The 16-year-old was all set to go to her prom night last night when a mystery escort turned up at her family home in Seaham.
The perfect escort to her prom night
Paul Hill drove Kayleigh in his Ford Mustang to her prom at Beamish Hall Hotel.
The surprises just kept on coming for Kayleigh, a student at Seaham High School.
Her dad, Shaun Sidney, booked overnight rooms at the hotel for her and her mum Sonia.
Shaun said: "She had a new dress, hair, make-up, nails but money can't buy moments like this.
'I was thinking things like 'will I get to walk her down the aisle'
"Every day that we were in hospital with Kayleigh on life support, you think of things such as 'will I get to walk her down the aisle'.
"All this is on your mind and it is every person's worst nightmare."
Kayleigh underwent a heart transplant at the Freeman Hospital’s Children’s Heart Unit in Newcastle after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease.
She had become unwell suddenly, after waking up for school complaining that she was struggling to breathe.
Shaun and Sonia initially thought it was asthma, but when Kayleigh woke up the following day with a sore chest they took her to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.
Kayleigh had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after a truly incredible journey and 102 days in hospital.
Paul Hill was the part of the transplant team who was in charge of regulating Kayleigh's bloods.
A dad's praise for the NHS
Shaun paid tribute to the NHS and said: "It is ironic that Kayleigh's prom is in the same week as the 75th anniversary of the NHS. I think that, without the National Health Service, this country would be on its knees."
For more on organ donation, visit https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/