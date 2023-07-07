Miracle girl Kayleigh Llewellyn got the ultimate surprise - just in time for one of the biggest days of her life.

The 16-year-old was all set to go to her prom night last night when a mystery escort turned up at her family home in Seaham.

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn heads off to her school prom with Paul Hill in his Mustang.

The perfect escort to her prom night

Paul Hill drove Kayleigh in his Ford Mustang to her prom at Beamish Hall Hotel.

Kayleigh's prom surprise - an escort to her big night by one of the team who performed her heart transplant.

The surprises just kept on coming for Kayleigh, a student at Seaham High School.

Her dad, Shaun Sidney, booked overnight rooms at the hotel for her and her mum Sonia.

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn heads off to her school prom with parents Shaun Sidney and Sonia Llewellyn, grandmother Sandra Llewellyn and heart specialist Paul Hill giving their love and support.

Shaun said: "She had a new dress, hair, make-up, nails but money can't buy moments like this.

'I was thinking things like 'will I get to walk her down the aisle'

"Every day that we were in hospital with Kayleigh on life support, you think of things such as 'will I get to walk her down the aisle'.

"All this is on your mind and it is every person's worst nightmare."

Kayleigh underwent a heart transplant at the Freeman Hospital’s Children’s Heart Unit in Newcastle after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease.

Kayleigh Llewellyn in her hospital bed.

10 operations, 100 stitches and a new heart

Shaun and Sonia initially thought it was asthma, but when Kayleigh woke up the following day with a sore chest they took her to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.

Kayleigh had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after a truly incredible journey and 102 days in hospital.

Paul Hill was the part of the transplant team who was in charge of regulating Kayleigh's bloods.

A dad's praise for the NHS

Kayleigh pictured after winning the Sunderland Echo's Child of Courage Award in 2021.

Shaun paid tribute to the NHS and said: "It is ironic that Kayleigh's prom is in the same week as the 75th anniversary of the NHS. I think that, without the National Health Service, this country would be on its knees."