Twenty One Pilots, Dave and Foals added to the bill for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough

Twenty One Pilots, Dave and Foals have been added to the line-up for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2019 in the North East.

The station’s annual flagship live music event is coming to Middlesbrough on Saturday and Sunday May 25 and 26.

Foals have been added to the Radio 1 Big Weekend line-up.

A live audience of 64,000 music fans will flock to Stewart Park to watch some of the biggest UK and international artists including Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, The 1975 and Little Mix.

Saturday's line-up is headlined by Miley Cyrus, Stormzy and Mumford & Sons, while Sunday's top acts include The 1975, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Ellie Goulding.

Known for their energetic and ambitious performances, Grammy Award winning US band Twenty One Pilots will be playing at Big Weekend following the success of their most recent album Trench.

Middlesbrough can also expect to see British rapper Dave who has topped the UK charts, with his debut album Psychodrama winning him praise across the industry, while Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominees Foals will be living up to their NME and Q ‘Best Live Act’ award and treating fans to a dynamic set.

Related: Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough: 11 songs we can't wait to hear at the festival

Twenty One Pilots said: “We are honoured to return to the Radio 1 Big Weekend stage for this year’s show and thank Radio 1 for all of their support.

"The UK is our home away from home and we’re thrilled to be invited back. We will see you all in May!”

Foals said: “We’re super excited for Big Weekend. We’re currently on tour in the US and are primed to get this show in front of the Radio 1 listeners. Middlesbrough, we are ready for you.”

Related: BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Middlesbrough: Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and The 1975 confirmed for festival line-up

Now in its 16th year, Radio 1’s Big Weekend kicks off the UK’s festival season, as well as taking artists to the cities that may not otherwise host a large-scale event like Big Weekend, shining a light on the host city and providing a major boost to the local economy.

This year, the BBC is working closely with Middlesbrough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority to put on Radio 1’s Big Weekend with the event estimated to generate £3.5million to the local area.pledge 1 million hours of time to good causes over 12 months.

For those that don’t have tickets - which sold out in just over 100 minutes - performances will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1 all weekend.

All performances will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel.

BBC Two will also be broadcasting the biggest performances at 9pm on Saturday and Sunday night, while BBC One will be showing all the highlights from across the weekend on Monday night.