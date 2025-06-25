The nine most expensive streets in Sunderland where houses often sell for more than half-a-million pounds

The latest data from online estate agents Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive streets in the city, including one residential area where properties have on average sold for nearly three-quarters-of-a-million pounds.

The average house prices have been calculated based on average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020.

Only streets where there have been a minimum of three houses sold have been included in the list.

Check out the nine most expensive streets in Sunderland.

The Square in Sunderland (SR6 8JJ) has seen properties sold for an average price of £733,333.

Cliffe Park in Roker (SR6 9NS) has seen properties sold for an average price of £581,000.

Spire View in Sunderland (SR3 1AE) has seen properties sold for an average price of £565,000.

