The average house prices have been calculated based on average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020.
Only streets where there have been a minimum of three houses sold have been included in the list.
Check out the nine most expensive streets in Sunderland.
1. The most expensive streets in Sunderland.
Check out the most expensive streets in the city. | Google Photo: Google
2. The Square
The Square in Sunderland (SR6 8JJ) has seen properties sold for an average price of £733,333. | Google Photo: Google
3. Cliffe Park
Cliffe Park in Roker (SR6 9NS) has seen properties sold for an average price of £581,000. | Google Photo: Google
4. Spire View
Spire View in Sunderland (SR3 1AE) has seen properties sold for an average price of £565,000. | Google Photo: Google
