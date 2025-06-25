The average house prices have been calculated based on average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020.
Only streets where there have been a minimum of three houses sold have been included in the list.
Check out the 10 least expensive streets in Sunderland for property prices.
1. Property prices Sunderland
Check out the streets in the city with the lowest property prices. | Google Photo: Google
2. Durham Road
Durham Road in Sunderland (SR2 7PD) has seen houses sell for an average price of £18,333. | Google Photo: Google
3. All Saints House Block C
All Saints House Block C in Sunderland (SR6 0DN) saw apartments sell for an average price of £24,766. | Google Photo: Google
4. Quayside House on High Street
Quayside House on High Street East, Sunderland (SR1 2AY) has seen apartments sold for an average price of £30,000. | Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.