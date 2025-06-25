The 10 Sunderland streets with the cheapest house prices including one under £20,000

By Neil Fatkin
Published 25th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST

The latest data from online estate agents Property Solvers has revealed the cheapest streets in the city, including one residential area where properties have on average sold for less than £20,000.

The average house prices have been calculated based on average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020.

Only streets where there have been a minimum of three houses sold have been included in the list.

Check out the 10 least expensive streets in Sunderland for property prices.

1. Property prices Sunderland

Check out the streets in the city with the lowest property prices. | Google Photo: Google

Durham Road in Sunderland (SR2 7PD) has seen houses sell for an average price of £18,333.

2. Durham Road

Durham Road in Sunderland (SR2 7PD) has seen houses sell for an average price of £18,333. | Google Photo: Google

All Saints House Block C in Sunderland (SR6 0DN) saw apartments sell for an average price of £24,766.

3. All Saints House Block C

All Saints House Block C in Sunderland (SR6 0DN) saw apartments sell for an average price of £24,766. | Google Photo: Google

Quayside House on High Street East, Sunderland (SR1 2AY) has seen apartments sold for an average price of £30,000.

4. Quayside House on High Street

Quayside House on High Street East, Sunderland (SR1 2AY) has seen apartments sold for an average price of £30,000. | Google Photo: Google

