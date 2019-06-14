Fancy living in the shadow of the birthplace of one of Wearside’s most famous heroes? Here’s your chance.

This stunning two-bedroom cottage stands in the grounds of Dame Margaret Hall in Washington Village, birthplace of Edwardian adventuress Gertrude Bell.

The stunning exterior

The property is up for auction with Pattinson Estate Agents in Washington, with a guide price of £150,000.

A hero of her day, Gerturde was the first woman to gain a first class degree in modern history from Oxford University and became an explorer, travel writer, archaeologist, diplomat.

During the First World War, she assisted British intelligence, including working with TE Lawrence - the famed Lawrence of Arabia.

At the end of the war she focused on the future of the country, playing a part in the creation of the Iraqi state as the Ottoman Empire was dismantled.

Gertrude Bell was once the most powerful woman in the British empire

Her love of archaeology kept her in the country, where she was honorary director of its antiquities and founded the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, She died in the city in 1926, aged 57, after an overdose of sleeping tablets - which it was never established whether it was accidental.

Her funeral was a major event, attended by large numbers of people including her colleagues, British officials and the King of Iraq.

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman played Gertrude in the film of her life, Queen of the Desert.

The stunning detached bungalow is located in the heart of the Washington Village and comprises of: Entrance Porch, Internal Hallway, Lounge, Dining room, Kitchen, Two Bedrooms and Bathroom.

The bathroom

The property is the only stone-built detached bungalow on the complex and omes with wrap around gardens and a driveway providing off street parking.

Washington Village provides a range of amenities including shops, schools, boutique coffee shops, restaurants and pubs. Washington is ideally situated for commuter looking for excellent access to Durham City in the south or Newcastle in the North as both the A1(M) and the A19.

