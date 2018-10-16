Work begins on Hadrian's Tipi in Sunderland as festive attraction prepares to open

Hadrian's Tipi will officially open on Friday, kicking off the Christmas season in Sunderland.

And work on the festive pop-up, which will house a wide selection of food and drink options as well fire pets, festoon lighting and seating, is well underway in the city's Keel Square.

Work began on Monday.

It was confirmed in the summer that Hadrian's Tipi would be spending the run-up to Christmas in Sunderland - and it will be open from 10am until 1pm each day, except Christmas Day.

The pop-up bar and food stalls will be pitched up in Sunderland until January 7, and is set to be an added festive attraction to the annual ice rink also set up in Keel Square.

There will be a range of food and drinks available inside Hadrian's Tipi, as well as eight street traders and two Christmas stalls surrounding the outside.

The family-friendly attraction is suitable for all ages, as well as pets. For more information visit the Hadrian's Tipi website here.