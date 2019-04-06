Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Burton Albion FC

The Black Cats take on The Brewers next week - and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for Tuesday night’s match at the Stadium of Light, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league games and are for the East Stand.

The two teams last went head to head in September last year at the Pirelli Stadium when The Brewers won 2-1.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets to the match on April 9 answer this question: which of these footballers has played for both Burton Albion and Sunderland?

A) Darren Holloway

B) Darren Bent

C) Darren Williams

Email your answer and daytime contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Monday, April 8.

The winner, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets, during office hours, from our offices in Rainton Bridge Business Park on either Monday, April 8 or Tuesday, April 9.

If the first name out of the hat cannot be contacted by noon on Monday, another name will be drawn.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Email entries are deleted once the competition is drawn and data is not passed on to any third parties.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply.

Full terms and conditions available at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.