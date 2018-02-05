Win: An overnight break for two at Holiday Inn

Fancy a night away from it all that won’t cost you a penny?

We’ve teamed up with Holiday Inn, in Emerson Road, Washington to give away an overnight break for two worth £175.

In total we have three overnight stays and we’re giving one away each week for three weeks in our series of giveaways.

All you have to do is collect three tokens each week to be in with a chance of winning a stay.

Each winner will receive dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant with a bottle of wine to accompany your meal, a room for two and breakfast for two.

The hotel, which was built in the 70s, has 136 bedrooms and is popular for conferences as well as overnight stays.

Situated between Durham, Sunderland and Newcastle, it’s located just off the A1M, junction 64.

The winners would be able to redeem the prize on a Sunday night of their choosing anytime before the expiry date of April 30, 2018.

To be in with a chance of winning, collect the tokens which will appear in your Echo, today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Once you have three tokens return them in an envelope, along with your name, address and contact details to Holiday Inn Competition Week 2, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

You will need three tokens to enter and you must include your contact details so the winner can be notified.

Closing date: February 19.