Win: an overnight break and afternoon tea in Harrogate

Fancy taking afternoon tea for free?

For this competition we’ve teamed up with Tate’s Travel to give away an overnight break to four-star The Old Swan, one of the most famous hotels in Harrogate, with a history going back nearly 200 years.

The prize includes afternoon tea

Surrounded by pretty lawns and gardens, and just a short walk from the town centre and the Harrogate International Centre, it combines Victorian splendour with contemporary luxury.

From its revolving doors to its famous glass-ceilinged Wedgwood Restaurant, the hotel exudes romance and mystery. It was to this tranquil haven that the mistress of crime-writing, Agatha Christie, famously disappeared in 1926, resulting in a public furore over the 11 days that she could not be traced.

Guests can now enjoy 136 contemporary-styled bedrooms, the famous glass-ceilinged Wedgwood Restaurant or newly refurbished Swan Lounge and Bar.

This prize includes afternoon tea for two on arrival, an overnight stay based on two adults sharing a standard double or twin room, and full breakfast.

The prize is available on Sunday to Thursday arrivals, until the end of December 2018, excluding the Christmas and New Year period and is subject to available dates.

To be in with a chance of winning send your name, address, email and telephone number on a piece of paper, along with the tokens in your Echo today, tomorrow and Saturday to Old Swan Competition, Tate’s Travel, 6/7 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX.

Closing date for entries is Monday, February 26.

You will need three tokens in total to enter.