Win a wedding reception worth £999 in Sunderland

Here’s another chance for one lucky couple to enjoy a wedding reception – for free!

To celebrate their £999 wedding offer, we’ve teamed up with the function room at The Peacock in Sunderland for this special competition.

The winning couple will receive a reception, including a glass of wine for each guest upon arrival, a three-course wedding breakfast meal for 50 guests and an evening buffet.

The reception will take place in the upstairs function room of the pub off Keel Square, which has its own entrance, toilet facilities, bar and stage.

General manager Paul Scott says the multi-purpose room, which has transformed the former Reflex site, has proved a popular addition.

He explained: “Since we opened the function room last summer it’s been used for all sorts of events, from book signings and match day podcasts to Dave Stewart’s 65th birthday party and culture group meetings.

“It’s a versatile space, but what it’s particularly good for is weddings because it’s right in the city centre. We also have our own parking facilities for guests to the rear of the Fire Station.

“It’s also ideal in that it has its own entrance which is separate to the pub, which I don’t think a lot of people realise. It’s a really nice space, a lot has been invested in its refurbishment, which has been done to a high standard, but it also maintains its original features.”

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is fill on your name and contact number on the coupon in today’s Echo (March 14)and return it to Win a Wedding, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

The winner’s name will be drawn from a hat at a wedding fair to be held at The Peacock from noon until 4pm on Sunday, April 8, and you must be in attendance at the fair to claim the prize.

Any exhibitors interested in also showcasing their offering at The Peacock wedding fair can email peacocksunderland@gmail.com