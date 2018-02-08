Win a two night break for two in Northumberland worth £400

Have your say

The Sunderland Echo is giving you the chance to win a fantastic Northumberland break at The Lindisfarne Inn – the nearest mainland inn to Holy Island.

A welcome as warm as the cheerful real fire awaits you in this former coaching inn and award-winning pub with rooms at Beal, close to the Scottish Border.

Just a few minutes’ drive from inn, across the causeway is the must-visit island of Lindisfarne, with its castle, unique priory and famous ‘rainbow bridge’.

Take a foray into nearby Scotland, soak up the atmosphere of border towns like Kelso and Berwick upon Tweed or explore Northumberland gems like Bamburgh and Seahouses before returning for a delicious three-course dinner of homemade pub fare.

Even if you are not the lucky winner, you can still take advantage of The Lindisfarne Inn’s special winter break rates of a two-course dinner, bed and breakfast from just £40 per person until March 20.

The Lindisfarne Inn is part of multi-award winning The Inn Collection Group, who have pubs with rooms across North East England.

Win pub stays, exclusive offers and insider tips by joining their Inn Club at www.inncollectiongroup.com/inn-crowd

Our warming inn stay for two prize includes: A two-night bed and breakfast stay for two at the AA three-star Gold rated The Lindisfarne Inn and delicious three course meal each night. To be in with a chance of winning, return the token in today’s Echo, as well as the tokens tomorrow and Saturday and return them to Lindisfarne Inn Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

In total you will need three tokens to enter this competition. Photocopies will not be accepted.

Closing date for entries is Monday, February 19.

For more information about The Lindisfarne Inn visit www.lindisfarneinn.co.uk.

Terms and conditions:

Prize based on two adults sharing a double or twin room.

Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

Dinner comprises of a three-course evening meal.

Prize is subject to availability and choice.

Prize excludes Bank Holidays.

No cash alternative.

Prize does not include travel to or from the inn locations.

Prize valid for six months upon winner notification. Management decision is final.