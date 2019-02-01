UK bank holidays: These are the dates you need to know for 2019

It feels like a lifetime since Christmas - so much so, that you're probably already counting down to your next long weekend.

We may finally be over the January hump, but there's still a bit of a wait until we get to the Easter weekend, which falls late this year.

Make a note of the UK bank holidays.

But if you would like to make some plans for the warmer months, and look forward to the holidays, make a note of this year's bank holidays in England and Wales.

The long weekends will soon roll around, and it will finally be time for a walk at the coast with an ice cream, a chippy tea and probably an umbrella to face the British weather.

Here are the dates to get in the diary:

Good Friday: Friday, April 19

Easter Monday: Monday, April 22

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6

Spring bank holiday: Monday, May 27

Summer bank holiday: Monday, August 26

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Boxing Day: Thursday, December 26