Tyne and Wear Metro introduce special Ed Sheeran ticket ahead of stadium shows

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, has created a special event ticket so customers can pay for their travel ahead of the concerts this weekend – Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4.

Metro ticket machines will have a dedicated Ed Sheeran button, meaning £5.70 day tickets can be purchased in advance.

Ed Sheeran performs at the Stadium of Light on June 3rd and 4th

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metro customers can use the same ticket all day for the date of their show, which means they won’t need to queue up at ticket machines before the event.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “The Ed Sheeran concert is going to be our busiest nights for three years and we have ensured that a special event ticket is available to make travelling easy for our customers.

“The Ed Sheeran ticket is now available on all of our Metro ticket machines, and if you’re going to see him at the Stadium of Light this is the best way to pay if you do not have Pop Pay As You Go and want to buy a ticket in advance to save time on the day.

“The ticket machine screens have a clearly marked Ed Sheeran button which sells you a £5.70 day ticket for the respective concert dates. Our advice to concert goers is to purchase the dedicated Ed Sheeran day ticket in advance. It is valid for the whole day, meaning you to avoid queuing at ticket machines after the concert.”

Ed Sheeran performs at the Stadium of Light on June 3rd and 4th

A Nexus spokesperson added: “Customers are advised to leave plenty of time to get to Sunderland before the concert, and rely on Metro to get home afterwards.

Customers should use either Stadium of Light or St Peter’s Metro stations before and after the concerts as both of these stations are within a ten minute walk of the Stadium of Light.