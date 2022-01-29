Storm Malik: Nexus inspecting Metro tracks ahead of possible service restart

Tyne and Wear public transport operator Nexus confirmed early this morning that the Shields Ferry had been stopped “until further notice”.

This was followed shortly after by a similar announcement on its light rail services.

Weather conditions, which have seen gusts of more than 60 miles per hour, meant it was considered “unsafe to operate”.

However, as gales have eased, engineers are assessing when it will be possible to restart services.

In a statement on social media, the operator said: “[As] the winds have eased slightly, our teams are out on the network inspecting the damage caused by Storm Malik.”

A previous message had suggested workers would need to carry out a “full inspection of the tracks to clear any debris before service can resume”.

Passengers have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements while Metro services remain suspended “due to high winds”, with national rail services also affected.

Tyne and Wear Metro train.

In the meantime, tickets, including passes and Popcards, will be accepted on all buses operated by Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach.

According to forecasts, high winds are expected to persist across the region for the rest of the day before easing off overnight, although a Yellow weather warning is expected to remain in place for Northern England and Scotland over Sunday and Monday.

The low pressure system has been named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

