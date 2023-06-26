The early retail only launch, 18 months ahead of time, is aimed at meeting the demand for festive breaks and Brits can travel from seven regional airports across the country for the ultimate Christmas experience, including Newcastle International.

The programme includes three- and four-night breaks to Kittila, Rovaniemi, Ivalo and Kuusamo starting from December 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

Those looking to get in the full Christmas spirit can opt for a four-night trip departing on the 22nd of December, which allows customers to experience the magic of Christmas Day in Lapland.

Direct flights from Newcastle to Lapland

The Lapland destination you can fly to direct from Newcastle is Rovaniemi:

Wednesdays: December 24 – December 26 from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle

Sundays: December 1 – December 22 from Gatwick, Manchester Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle

The Winter 2024 programme ha launched early to meet demand

TUI will continue to run its Lapland day trips, with a festive packed visit to Kittilia, with trips running from 1st December –2nd January, including a flight from Newcastle on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Richard Sofer, Business Development and Commercial Director, comments: “Lapland has always been an important destination for TUI, and even more so because we know how much this magical destination means to our customers.

"At TUI we like to make dreams such as seeing the Northern Lights, meeting Santa in his home, and husky sleigh-riding in the snow, become a reality, and ensure that families make memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Lapland 2024 winter programme will be available through TUI retail stores and independent travel agents.

Lapland is proving an increasingly popular destination

Other destinations in the wider Lapland programme from other UK airports are:

Kittila:

Mondays: December 2 – December 23 from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, East Midlands

Wednesdays: December 4 – December 26 from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow

Thursdays: December 5 – January 2 from Gatwick, Manchester

Thursdays: December 5 – December 26 from Birmingham and East Midlands

Sundays: December 1 – December 29 from Gatwick and Manchester

Sundays December 1 – December 22 from Glasgow and Bristol

Kuusamo:

Wednesdays: 4th December 4 – 26th December 26 from Gatwick and Manchester

Sundays: 1st December 1 – 22nd December 22 from Gatwick and Manchester

Ivalo:

Wednesdays: December 24 – December 26 from Gatwick and Manchester