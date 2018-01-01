Metro passengers face New Year price hike as they head back to work

Passengers using the Tyne and Wear Metro face higher prices from tomorrow as they head back to work after the festive break.

But there's good news for under-18s, as Nexus,which owns and manages the system, is launching the Pop blue card, which allow them to pay £1 for a single trip.

Metro users are facing fare increases from January 2 as they head back to work.

Otherwise, the new pricing structure, which comes into effect on Tuesday, January 2, means:

• A one-zone single fare will go up from £1.70 to £1.80; a two-zone single from £2.60 to £2.70; an all-zones single from £3.30 to £3.40.

• A one-zone adult DaySaver will go up from £2.90 to £3; a two-zone DaySaver from £4 to £4.10; and an all-zones DaySaver from £5 to £5.10.

• Pop Pay As You Go customers will get 30p off the cost of single fares and 40p off the cost of a DaySaver.

• A minimum of a 30% discount versus the equivalent adult fares will continue to be offered to students via the Student MetroSaver.

• A freeze in the price of the Metro child single ticket, and the price of a Metro child day ticket to rise by 10p to £1.30. The ‘CAT’ child all-day fare (available to children in possession of an Under 16 Pop card will remain at £1.10).

• 16-18 MetroSaver is a season ticket that offers a 60% discount on the cost of travel and remains available to all young people aged 16 to 18 in addition to the new Pop blue offer.

• The one-zone weekly MetroSaver goes up from £10.50 to £10.80; a two-zone weekly from £15.50 to £16; and an all-zone weekly from £21 to £21.70.

• The one-zone four-week MetroSaver goes up from £36.60 to £37.90; the two-zone four-weekly is up from £53.80 to £55.70; and an all-zones four-weekly is up from £71.20 to £73.70.

• The price of the one-zone annual MetroSaver is up from £405 to £419; the two-zone from £565 to £585; and the all-zones from £625 to £647.

• The Gold Card will remain at £12. All-day Metro travel for Gold Card holders during July and August will be adopted as a permanent feature of the scheme.

• A single journey on the Shields Ferry will go up from £1.50 to £1.60.

Nexus say anyone who switches to adult Pop Pay As You Go will make bigger savings than ever before, compared to paying for paper tickets.

It also says it has kept price increases for season ticket holders to a minimum, and held the cost of the annual Gold Card at £12 for the year.