Jet2 announces extra flights to Rome, Krakow and Prague from Newcastle

There's good news for North East holidaymakers today after Jet2 announced a 30% increase in winter breaks to three European cities.

Just a week after putting its Winter Sun programme for 2019-20 on sale, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has launched its biggest ever programme of Winter City Breaks.

Newcastle International Airport.

The expanded programme means the company has almost 50,000 seats on sale to Rome, Krakow and Prague next winter, with more flights and breaks on sale in response to demand for culture, food, history, retail and sightseeing in the popular city hotspots.

Krakow will have two services per week, with almost 20,000 seats on sale

There will also be two weekly services to Prague, with almost 20,000 seats on sale to the Czech capital - an increase of more than 50%

Rome will have have two weekly services, with more than 10,000 sets on sale - again an increase of more than 50%.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This is our biggest ever programme of winter city breaks from Newcastle Airport, which means that discovering and exploring the best European cities has never been as easy.

"Krakow, Rome and Prague all offer so much to see and do, and we’ve made getting to them even easier thanks to extra services as well as the many benefits that you get through one simple booking with Jet2CityBreaks.

"This expanded City Breaks collection for Winter 19/20 comes on the back of our biggest ever Winter Sun programme, and despite these exciting announcements we’re far from done, with even more exciting news from Newcastle Airport to share soon.”

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to hear that the City Breaks programme from Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has grown by 30% for winter 19/20.

The Czech capital of Prague is already a popular city break destination from Newcastle.

“City Breaks are a popular choice for the North East travelling public, and with almost 50,000 seats on sale, it’s great news that more of our passengers will be able to experience Rome, Krakow and Prague next winter.”

More details on Jet2's 2019/20 winter flights and city breaks are available at www.jet2.com or www.Jet2CityBreaks.com.