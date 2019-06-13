This is what house hunters can expect from a major new residential development in Sunderland.

Miller Homes announced at the end of last year that it would be creating the first phase of the Potter’s Hill site at Moorside, near Doxford Park, for development company Siglion.

The Rosebury

Potters Hill will deliver more than 700 homes in total covering a 112-acre area.

The major project will be delivered in phases, with individually designed developments being completed one by one.

Miller Homes’s Bristlecone development offers a range of four and five-bedroom family homes with prices starting at £214,950 for the Rolland house model and go up to £389,950 for the top of the range Rosebury.

Four miles from the centre of Sunderland, Potters Hill is less than five minutes from the intersection of the A690 and the A19.

The Rolland

Local buses run approximately four times an hour into the city centre, which can also be reached via a series of pleasant off-road paths.

Sunderland railway station offers main-line services to London King’s Cross, reaching the capital in three and a half hours, as well as Metro train connections every twelve minutes to Gateshead, Newcastle and Newcastle International Airport.

Nearby amenities include Doxford Park International Business Park, Aldi and Morrisons supermarkets and a pharmacy and post office service and a David Lloyd fitness club offering indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, gym, and sauna facilities.

John Seager, chief executive at Siglion, said: “Potters Hill will be a unique place to live, with homes of all shapes and sizes provided by a range of housebuilders.”

It is expected that a range of different companies will build on the site, all working to a design code that developers say will ensure it is a green, leafy development that will provide plenty of green open spaces, soft landscaping and pathways to open up new walking routes for local people to enjoy.

Across the whole Potters Hill site, there will be 13.5 hectares of natural green space – the equivalent in area to over 18.2 full size football pitches.