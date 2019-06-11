These properties are all up for auction in Sunderland right now

These 5 properties are all for sale in Sunderland via auction right now.
1. 3 bedroom terraced house, Hudson Road - Guide price of 40,000
Rightmove/Pattinson
2. 2 bedroom cottage, Wharncliffe Street, Sunderland - Starting bid 47,000
Rightmove/Pattinson
3. 6 bedroom terraced house, Beechwood Street, Sunderland - 125,000 plus reservation fee
Rightmove/Your Move
4. 2 bedroom terraced house, Tower Street West, Sunderland, Guide Price of 15,000
Rightmove/Auction House
