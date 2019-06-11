Auction houses

These properties are all up for auction in Sunderland right now

If you’re looking for a house in the Sunderland area, either as a family home or as an investment, then buying an auction property could be suitable for you.    

These 5 properties are all for sale in Sunderland via auction right now.

For sale by auction on 26 June 2019. Auction to be held at Kingston Park Rugby Ground at 5pm. Property sold under unconditional auction terms and conditions. Property agent: Pattinson

1. 3 bedroom terraced house, Hudson Road - Guide price of 40,000

For sale by online auction. Starting Bid 47,000. This property offers ideal access to Sunderland University and is a great investment for a first time purchase. Property agent: Pattinson

2. 2 bedroom cottage, Wharncliffe Street, Sunderland - Starting bid 47,000

For sale by modern method of auction. Starting bid price 125,000 plus reservation fee. Six double bedrooms, in a popular and central location. Property agent: Your Move.

3. 6 bedroom terraced house, Beechwood Street, Sunderland - 125,000 plus reservation fee

Two bedroom mid-terrace house in Hendon, located to the south of Sunderland City Centre. Property requires a full refit and comprises of a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms, rear yard. Property agent: Auction House

4. 2 bedroom terraced house, Tower Street West, Sunderland, Guide Price of 15,000

