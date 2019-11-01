These are the top Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Sunderland according to Tripadvisor users

There are plenty to choose form in Sunderland. Here are the top-rated options according to customers who reviewed them on Tripadvisor.
1. Asiana Fusion Restaurant
This fusion restaurant has been going for more than ten years and has customers coming back time and time again.
Photo: JPI
Copyright:
2. Borneo Bistro
As well as its popular Chinese dishes, Borneo Bistro offers Philippine, Fast food, Asian, Thai, Malaysian, Jamaican, International and fusion dishes.
Photo: JPI
Copyright:
3. Lucky Star
One reviewer wrote: "Recommended to any Chinese food lover. I have tried a few dishes from here and all lovely. No hesitation recommending Lucky Star."
Photo: JPI
Copyright:
4. The Fountain Garden
A number of customers write about how they regularly come to this restaurant, and also praised the generous portion sizes.
Photo: JPI
Copyright: