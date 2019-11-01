These are the top rated Chinese takeaways in Sunderland according to Tripadvisor.

These are the top Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Sunderland according to Tripadvisor users

If you've decided on Chinese food for your takeaway, the next step is picking the best place to go to.

By Lloyd Bent
Friday, 1st November 2019, 1:14 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 1:15 pm

There are plenty to choose form in Sunderland. Here are the top-rated options according to customers who reviewed them on Tripadvisor.

1. Asiana Fusion Restaurant

This fusion restaurant has been going for more than ten years and has customers coming back time and time again.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Borneo Bistro

As well as its popular Chinese dishes, Borneo Bistro offers Philippine, Fast food, Asian, Thai, Malaysian, Jamaican, International and fusion dishes.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Lucky Star

One reviewer wrote: "Recommended to any Chinese food lover. I have tried a few dishes from here and all lovely. No hesitation recommending Lucky Star."

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The Fountain Garden

A number of customers write about how they regularly come to this restaurant, and also praised the generous portion sizes.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3