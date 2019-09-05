These are the top 10 most popular baby names for boys born in the North East

Using recently-released government statistics, these are the top ten most popular names chosen for baby boys born in the North East in 2018.
1. Harry
Harry was the most popular boy's name across the North East in 2018, perhaps thanks to the lovable personality of the Windsor with the same name.
2. Oliver
Oliver was the second most popular boy's name in 2018.
3. Jack
Jack emerged as a new favourite among parents in the North East, ranking as the third most popular name in the region in 2018.
4. Jacob
215 baby boys were named "Jacob" in the North East last year, making it the fourth most popular boy's name.
