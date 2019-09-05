Most popular boy's baby names in the North East

These are the top 10 most popular baby names for boys born in the North East

Like everything else, baby names come in and out of fashion as the years go by.

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 11:29

Using recently-released government statistics, these are the top ten most popular names chosen for baby boys born in the North East in 2018.

1. Harry

Harry was the most popular boy's name across the North East in 2018, perhaps thanks to the lovable personality of the Windsor with the same name.

2. Oliver

Oliver was the second most popular boy's name in 2018.

3. Jack

Jack emerged as a new favourite among parents in the North East, ranking as the third most popular name in the region in 2018.

4. Jacob

215 baby boys were named "Jacob" in the North East last year, making it the fourth most popular boy's name.

